Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,726. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $24.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.94.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,188,127.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,288,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349,623 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $22,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

