Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.
NASDAQ ULH traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.88. 429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $481.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.47. Universal Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth about $313,000. 23.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Universal Logistics Company Profile
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Logistics (ULH)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.