Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ULH traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.88. 429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $481.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.47. Universal Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth about $313,000. 23.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

