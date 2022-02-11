JS Capital Management LLC Sells 70,000 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

JS Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.8% of JS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 146.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

FB traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $226.08. 468,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,298,465. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.15 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $628.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.70 and its 200-day moving average is $336.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,594 shares of company stock worth $8,387,934 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

