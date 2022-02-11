Horizon Investments LLC Sells 244,406 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,406 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,747 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 60,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

IEMG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.42. The stock had a trading volume of 435,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,773,801. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.81. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.