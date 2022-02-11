Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.720-$2.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3 billion.Avaya also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.580-$0.660 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BWS Financial reduced their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avaya currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.13.

Get Avaya alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 46,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,601. Avaya has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avaya will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $764,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avaya stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.