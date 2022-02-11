$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Altice USA posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altice USA.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATUS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $41,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $421,075. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATUS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.87. 106,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,869,484. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $38.19.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

