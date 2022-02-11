Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Farmers National Banc reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Farmers National Banc.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMNB. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $265,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,209 shares of company stock worth $375,356. Company insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,052. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

