IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Receives $3.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.10.
Separately, Raymond James set a $1.75 price target on shares of IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in IMV during the 4th quarter worth about $1,328,000. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in IMV by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 269,720 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IMV by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 164,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in IMV by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IMV by 13,722.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 41,166 shares during the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 14,569.68% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that IMV will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.
About IMV
IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.
