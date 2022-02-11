Analysts Set IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target at $32.88

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.88.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 671 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,139. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $604.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.76.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.
About IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
