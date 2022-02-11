Analysts Set IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target at $32.88

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 671 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,139. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $604.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.76.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

