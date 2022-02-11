Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

MDNA stock traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.20. 10,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,637. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$1.73 and a 12 month high of C$5.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$122.26 million and a P/E ratio of -4.46.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

