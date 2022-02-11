Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,513,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 624,459 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 2.24% of Lantheus worth $38,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Lantheus by 735.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 147,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 130,194 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 232.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 120,050 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 30.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lantheus by 17.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,003,000 after buying an additional 241,797 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.28. 946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,828. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,726 shares of company stock valued at $104,477. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

