Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,793 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $37,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,180,550,000 after acquiring an additional 398,759 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,183,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,023,673,000 after purchasing an additional 200,084 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,753,231 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $994,663,000 after purchasing an additional 733,392 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,709,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $856,849,000 after purchasing an additional 849,912 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.25. 58,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,114,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.