Pura Vida Investments LLC Takes Position in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $946,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,368,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,708,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DH shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

NASDAQ DH traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,935. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Definitive Healthcare Corp has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.08 million. Analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

