XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.74. XPO Logistics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.450 EPS.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.67. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $61.63 and a 52 week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.67.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,521 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

