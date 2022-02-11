Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$2.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.96 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.77. The company had a trading volume of 49,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,213. Trimble has a one year low of $66.18 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $330,461.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trimble stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 160,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Trimble worth $42,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

