Horizon Investments LLC Has $11.72 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Oracle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.74. 124,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,272,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.21. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $61.08 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $215.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

