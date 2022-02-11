Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 128.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ROUS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.81. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,767. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.95. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $35.29 and a twelve month high of $44.22.

