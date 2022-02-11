Evergreen Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 29.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,118 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 0.8% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $17,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,481,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 409.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 210,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,754,000 after acquiring an additional 168,959 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $18,431,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 63,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $103.98. The stock had a trading volume of 25,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,413. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.56. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $103.77 and a one year high of $110.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.166 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

