Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Position Cut by General Catalyst Group Management LLC

General Catalyst Group Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 50.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,684,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,684,138 shares during the period. Teladoc Health accounts for 17.3% of General Catalyst Group Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. General Catalyst Group Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $340,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 42.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 51,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 15,194 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 257,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 26,308 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 21.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 108.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $4.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.08. 39,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,241,235. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.63.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,773 shares of company stock worth $901,428 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDOC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.