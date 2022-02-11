Step Hero Price Hits $0.0893 on Exchanges (HERO)

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Step Hero has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $105,243.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for $0.0893 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Step Hero has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00040327 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00103256 BTC.

About Step Hero

Step Hero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

