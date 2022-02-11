2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. 2U updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 207,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,094. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $731.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.88. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Several research firms recently commented on TWOU. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 2U stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 448.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in 2U were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

