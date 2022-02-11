RTW Investments LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Natera accounts for about 3.1% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. RTW Investments LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $207,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Natera in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Natera in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $289,860.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $322,056.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,465 shares of company stock worth $7,144,846. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.66. 8,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,098. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.02 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average of $100.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.82.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.