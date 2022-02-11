RTW Investments LP Takes Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,174,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,000. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 1.63% of OraSure Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

OraSure Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,392. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $644.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.40 and a beta of -0.36.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.