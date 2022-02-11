Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $45,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE O traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.79. The company had a trading volume of 54,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average of $69.84.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

