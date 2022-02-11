Analysts Set ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT at $87.95

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.45.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COP shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $92.08. The stock had a trading volume of 235,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,923,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.06 and a 200 day moving average of $70.28. The stock has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $94.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 57,507 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

