Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.96

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.96 and traded as low as $0.49. Trevena shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 972,685 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRVN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trevena to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $81.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 29,310 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 371,149 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

