EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.03. EuroSite Power shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 2,702 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.
EuroSite Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EUSP)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EuroSite Power (EUSP)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for EuroSite Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroSite Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.