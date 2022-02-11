EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.03. EuroSite Power shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 2,702 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Get EuroSite Power alerts:

EuroSite Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EUSP)

EuroSite Power Inc engages in the provision of on-site utility solutions. It offers electricity, cooling, heat, and hot water solutions to facilities such as healthcare, hospitality, housing, and leisure centers. The company was founded on July 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Derby, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EuroSite Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroSite Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.