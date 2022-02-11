Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Macerich updated its FY22 guidance to $1.85-2.05 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$2.050 EPS.

NYSE MAC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.74. 87,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,587. Macerich has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Macerich by 417.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after buying an additional 1,936,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Macerich by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Macerich by 28.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

