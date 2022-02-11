Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Stock Price Down 6%

Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) shares dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.19 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 1,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 284,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

CYXT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYXT. BC Partners Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $425,955,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,868,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 568,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

