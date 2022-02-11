Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD) was down 12.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 2,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

About Modular Medical (OTC:MODD)

Modular Medical Inc is a development-stage company in the diabetes/insulin delivery space. Modular Medical Inc is based in SAN DIEGO, CA.

