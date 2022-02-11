Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Up 6.5%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shot up 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.59. 178,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,082,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 374.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.