Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.41

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 176505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $723.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INO. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $155,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 455,089 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,569,000 after purchasing an additional 651,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

