Standard Family Office LLC Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Standard Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.0% of Standard Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 45,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,887,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,346,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,796 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 279,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $78.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.29, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $83.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

