First Foundation Advisors Purchases 594 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 210.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $22,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.47.

Shares of AMAT opened at $139.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.10. The stock has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

