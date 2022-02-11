Zacks Investment Management Acquires 12,900 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,700 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,043 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.0% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,134,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,287 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares during the period.

VCSH stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $79.37 and a twelve month high of $83.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

