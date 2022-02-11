Kava Price Reaches $3.66 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $558.43 million and approximately $123.55 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can currently be bought for $3.66 or 0.00008400 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 152,641,807 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

