Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,143,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,363 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 1.1% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $24,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $283,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 45.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,312,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,429 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,700,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPD. Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $24.53. 87,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,688,280. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.57%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $573,800 over the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

