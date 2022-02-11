Empyrean Capital Partners LP Invests $88.63 Million in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,720,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,633,000. Alight comprises approximately 2.0% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of Alight at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alight in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alight in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Alight in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alight in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALIT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.88. 45,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. Alight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $158,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

