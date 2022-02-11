Credit Suisse Group Increases Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $150.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

NET stock opened at $115.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.81 and a 200 day moving average of $139.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of -165.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total value of $11,089,904.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total value of $7,645,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 595,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,580,294 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,240 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,835,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,964,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

