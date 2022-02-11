California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,109 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of United Parcel Service worth $237,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $628,336,000. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,887,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,767,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,264,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,071,000 after purchasing an additional 773,445 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710,933 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.52. The stock had a trading volume of 63,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.65. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.59 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.18.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

