California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 29,232 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,145,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,232 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Accenture were worth $366,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $6.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,679. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $371.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.57. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $244.44 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

