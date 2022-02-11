California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,493,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,870 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of PepsiCo worth $375,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,788,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $233.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

