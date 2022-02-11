California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,907,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,544,927 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of General Electric worth $196,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,581,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 71,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45,990 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,822,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 36,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

GE stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.59. 64,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,857,552. General Electric has a 12 month low of $88.05 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

