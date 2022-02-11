California State Teachers Retirement System Has $319.12 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,660,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 133,915 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $319,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,743,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after acquiring an additional 862,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,851 shares of company stock valued at $7,792,716 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.54. 98,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,132,297. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.