Horizon Investments LLC Acquires 651,788 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,843,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651,788 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 6.4% of Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $242,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,495.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,354,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,375,000 after buying an additional 1,269,248 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,892,000 after buying an additional 802,664 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7,401.8% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 683,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,996,000 after buying an additional 674,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after purchasing an additional 563,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 203.5% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 718,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,420,000 after purchasing an additional 481,945 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,827 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.39.

