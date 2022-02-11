Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $16.06 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of United Therapeutics worth $16,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,239,000 after acquiring an additional 152,287 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $99,106,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after buying an additional 712,117 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on UTHR. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.86.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $204.49. 1,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,526. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $155.71 and a one year high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total value of $1,136,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total value of $654,894.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,314,460. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

