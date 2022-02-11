1,498,998 Shares in Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA) Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,498,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,585,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.08% of Coliseum Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MITA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,973. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69. Coliseum Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.00.

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

