JS Capital Management LLC Buys 195,000 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

JS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace comprises about 1.3% of JS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. JS Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Dynatrace worth $23,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 289.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 138.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of DT stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.95. 31,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,663,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.37. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DT. BTIG Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $2,000,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $3,853,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.