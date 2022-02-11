iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,758 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $56,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 972.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 340,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,678,000 after purchasing an additional 309,046 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 781,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,855,000 after purchasing an additional 242,040 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,736,000 after buying an additional 179,285 shares during the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,876,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,942,000.

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $73.23. The stock had a trading volume of 674,631 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average of $76.45. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

