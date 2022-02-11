MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%.
MEIP stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 34,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,157. The stock has a market cap of $218.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $4.29.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.96.
About MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.
