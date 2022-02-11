MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%.

MEIP stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 34,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,157. The stock has a market cap of $218.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $4.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MEI Pharma by 407.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

